Breaking: Police Kill Nine Notorious Kiddnappers In Lagos During Shoot Out

The Nigerian Police Lagos State Command today briefed the press over the killing of nine suspected Kidnappers on Thursday 4th July 2024

This is the press statement by the State Commissioner of Police

PRESS BRIEFING HELD BY THE LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND ON FRIDAY, JULY 5, 2024 AT THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS, IKEJA

Gentlemen of the press, it is our delight to inform Lagosians that the Lagos State Police Command under the stewardship of CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni recorded a major breakthrough yesterday, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Our intelligence gathering assets yielded very credible and actionable intelligence about a dangerous and very notorious gang of kidnappers planning to kidnap some high net-worth individuals in Lagos.

Upon receipt of this intelligence about two weeks ago, CP Fayoade directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence work on it. They followed up closely, monitored dutifully and were able to determine that the gang was going to strike yesterday in Ladipo area of Lagos State. With the benefit of this information, we were able to proactively prepare for them and more or less laid an ambush for them.

The kidnappers who were caught unawares would not give up easily as they engaged the police officers in a shoot-out. They of course bowed to the superior fire power of the police. Nine of them were neutralized while two escaped with gunshot injuries. Four AK-47 rifles, four locally-made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, one POS machine and a loud speaker were recovered from them. Also recovered are their two operational vehicles: one black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

It is worthy of note that the Command had been on the trail of this gang for the past eight months for their numerous kidnapping of wealthy individuals in Isolo, Okota, Ejigbo and Ladipo areas of Lagos State. We are proud to declare that their reign of terror has effectively come to an end.

This breakthrough is in addition to several other breakthroughs we have made in recent times in identifying and apprehending gangs of kidnappers and armed robbers while planning their crimes. Many of these were not made public so as to protect the identity of members of the public that made the information available.

We urge everyone including medical practitioners to be on the lookout for anyone with gunshot injuries and promptly inform the nearest police station or call any of our emergency numbers if they come across any. We also use this medium to call on other well meaning Lagosians not to hesitate in giving us information when they suspect anything amiss around them to enable us act appropriately and swiftly. On our part, we promise to continue to prioritize their safety and security.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, anipr, mipra

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Command,

Ikeja.





July 5, 2024.