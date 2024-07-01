Customs Intercept Containers Containing Guns Worth N4.2bn At Port Harcourt Port

The Nigeria Customs Service said its operatives intercepted nine containers carrying offensive items including arms, ammunition, Illicit drugs and second-hand clothes worth N13.9 billion.

The Comptroller-General, NCS, Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Onne Port, Rivers State.

Adeniyi said one of the containers which originated from Turkey, based on the number of risk factors associated with the importation, became a subject of interest to the service.

Giving details of the container, the CG said, “We have followed its sail across continents and we’ve benefitted immensely from credible information through our collaboration with intelligence communities both at local, national and international levels,”





According to him, the importer tried to circumvent the procedure through the outlet of a private-bonded terminal.

“On Friday 21st of June 2024, the auspicious container was subjected to a thorough physical examination. Inside the container were 844 units of assorted riffles and 12,500 pieces of life ammunition,” which Adeniyi said were “concealed with various items like doors, furniture fittings and leather bags.”

The NCS boss stated that the duty-paid value of the container was N4.2bn.

He added that three suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures after securing a detention warrant from a competent court of justice.



