Court Frees 12 Ajayi Crowther University Students Facing Murder Charge

Twelve out of the 25 students of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, brought before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for alleged murder were on Monday discharged.

On June 5, 25 students of the institution were arraigned and charged with conspiracy, murder and negligence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, had ordered the students to be remanded in a correctional facility in Ibadan, pending the outcome of legal advice.

The 12 discharged students are Kehinde Martins, Samuel Okorie, Mustapha Khalid, Yusuf Adeniran, Joseph Areoye, Iyanuoluwa Oyelakin, Obaloluwa Olalekan, Emmanuel Adejumobi, John Daudu, Moses Abiola, Hammad Tijani and David Kolawole.

Ogunkanmi, while discharging them, held that the legal advice was out and indicated that the 12 students should not be charged with any offence as there was no evidence linking any of them with the offences alleged to have been committed.

One of the 25 defendants, who is a security guard at the university, Femi Oladoye, earlier charged with negligence of duty, was also granted bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.


