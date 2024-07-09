Breaking: Tinubu Creates Ministry Of Livestock Development

Report reaching CKNNews have it that President Bola Tinubu has created a new Ministry known as the MINISTRY OF LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT

The Ministry will mainly deal with issues relating to livestocks including cows

The President announced this at the Inauguration of the Presidential Committee On Livestock Reforms today at Aso Rock Villa Abuja

The President will chair the committee while former INEC National Chairman Prof Attahiru Jega will be Vice Chairman

Full details later

This is a developing story