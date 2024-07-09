Breaking: Tinubu Creates Ministry Of Livestock Development

Report reaching CKNNews have it that President Bola Tinubu has created a new Ministry known as the MINISTRY OF LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT
The Ministry will mainly deal with issues relating to livestocks including cows
The President announced this at the Inauguration of the Presidential Committee On Livestock Reforms today at Aso Rock Villa Abuja
The President will chair the committee while former INEC National Chairman Prof Attahiru Jega will be Vice Chairman
Full details later
This is a developing story