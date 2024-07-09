Actor KOK Reacts To CKNNews Post On Millionaire Nollywood Actor Cum Kidnapper Killed By Police In Lagos

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has publicly disowned an actor who was alleged to be a kidnapper, killed by the Police command in the Ladipo area of Lagos.

The actor was one of the millionaire kidnappers killed by the Police in Lagos few days ago

Reacting to the story published by CKNNews on Tuesday, Kanayo cautioned bloggers to exercise diligence in labelling individuals as ‘actors and producers.’

Introducing himself, the actor stated, “My name is Kanayo O Kanayo, a Nollywood actor and a lawyer. And why I made this introduction is because I’m one of the protectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry in word and in deed.”

He continued, revealing his concerns about the reports. “I just read this breaking news on CKN ( News ) : ‘Nollywood actor amongst nine alleged millionaire kidnappers killed by Police in Lagos.’ And I begin to ask, who is a Nollywood actor, who is a Nollywood producer?” he said.

The actor further highlighted several instances people easily claim to be part of Nollywood.

“Is it somebody who calls himself a producer, assembling some girls or boys conducting an audition taking money from those that need to be auditioned that makes him a producer?” he questioned.

“An actor is now somebody who leaves his trade, finds Nollywood a fertile ground to foist his activities?”

Kanayo emphasised the need for the media to properly identify true actors and producers.

“We must begin to identify who is an actor and a producer,” he asserted.

The movie star commended the Nigerian police for their efforts in making Lagos safe.

He added, “Please bloggers, influencers, journalists, and so on, be mindful of those you refer to as Nollywood producers and actors. It affects some of us. We need to investigate. It’s beginning to become a bad name for all of us who practice this trade, who depend on it.”

