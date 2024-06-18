Youths Pull Down Wike’s Statue At His Obi Akpor LGA

A statue of Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been pulled down from Obi Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Angry youths pulled down the statue during a protest over tenure of local government chairmen.

The crisis between the camps of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike has shifted to the local government area.

Fubara and Wike fell out barely three months after the latter succeeded the former as Rivers governor.

The duo have been involved in heated exchanges but the situation has been calm for a while.

However, the tenure of Local Government chairmen reignited the dispute.

While the governor directed the chairmen who have the backing of Wike to vacate office over the expiration of their tenure, they have refused on the grounds that the pro-Wike faction of Rivers House of Assembly has extended their tenure by six months over failure of Fubara government to conduct Local Government election.

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Fubara directed all the 23 LGA chairmen to hand over to Head of Administration in their respective councils.

