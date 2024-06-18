Breaking : Gunshots , Battles Reign In Rivers As Pro Fubara Youths, Police Battle Over Takeover Of LGA Secretariats ( Videos )

The fight for the soul of Rivers State is ongoing as youths loyal to Governor Simi Fubara are currently engaging Policemen in battle to take over the Local Government Secretariats of the various LGAs in the State with the expiration of the tenure of LGA Chairmen

Seen in this video is the the Chairman of one of the Local Government being chased away with his security details by the youths as he makes his way into the secretariat

More video

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/BQKB8hZLU7MmPpcw/?mibextid=oFDknk

