We Spent 17bn Naira To Rebuild Ebonyi International Airport Built By Umahi ..Gov Nwifuru

Ebonyi State government said on Wednesday it spent ₦17.3 billion on remedial work at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport runway in Abakaliki.

Governor Francis Nwifuru said this in Abakaliki on the occasion of his one-year anniversary in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru said on assumption of office, his administration cleared the backlog of five months salaries owed airport workers.

"The remedial work at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport runway has been completed.

"₦17.3 billion was spent, while major repairs in the terminal building and control tower have commenced in earnest and in advanced stages.

"To this end, flight operations will commence fully at the airport", the governor said.

Source : Wisdom Nwedene 


