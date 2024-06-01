Nigerians Condemn Aisha Yesufu Refusal To Stand Up For National Anthem At Event

Labour Party Chieftain and activist Aisha Yusuf has been receiving serious bashing from Nigerians on social media over her recent act

Aisha in a picture posted on social media was seen seating down while the new National Anthem was being rendered

One of those who came down hard on Aisha was an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Joe Igbokwe who posted this on his verified handle 

"Aisha Yesufu cannot respect the National Anthem. Let us see where all the nonsensical behavior will take her to." 

"She may not understand the damage she is doing to herself and her family. Continue." 

Aisha is following on the path of a former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili who also vowed not to respect the old National anthem which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on May 29th 2024 after it was passed into law by the National Assembly 

Video link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/L2ikDitNUHxAGUm4/?mibextid=oFDknk

CKN NEWS

