Verbal Outburst Against Davido : Why Sony Music Cannot Sign Mr Portable By CKN

SONY MUSIC CANNOT SIGN MR PORTABLE

I saw the outburst of Mr Portable over the brotherly advice given him by superstar Davido

Portable was ranting that Davido advised him a " superstar " to seek a recording deal with a smaller recording company instead of Sony Music that will make him win 10 Grammy Awards ( Na so grammy easy ) ? 😁😎

For the records, i was the Artiste & Promotions of Sony Music ( Nigeria ) for about 5 years

Apart from our local artistes , i was saddled with the responsibility of promoting the works of Sony Music International artistes in Nigeria ie

Michael Jackson





Luther Vandross





Bolton





Kriss Kross





Patra





Maria Carey





Celine Dion

And hundreds of other artistes

I don't know what Sony Music current KPI is , but based on the established standards with which i worked with then , Mr Portable does not come close or fit into being signed by Sony Music

Portable may be an entertainer but he is not a musician " artiste "

There is more to being a musician and an entertainer, even comedians are entertainers

Despite being multi talented , i knew the rigour Lagbaja went through for us to sign him up at Sony Music ( Nigeria)

Ariwo no be Music

Portable should be listening to people like Davido who has practically seen it all on the International stage

He shouldn't be carried away by his beer palour and club shows in USA to believe he has arrived on the big stage

Achievements in music is a marathon not a sprint race

I wish him well , he should calm down , Terry G was more popular than him during his days , where is he today ?

He should just enjoy his current " fame " as long as it lasts

Chris Kehinde Nwandu was the former Artiste and Promotions Manager of Sony Music Nigeria ( Sony Music International affiliate)



