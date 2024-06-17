Ondo University Student Found Dead After Church Vigil

A female student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State, simply identified as Modupe, was found dead this morning in Akungba, in Akoko South West local government area of the state.

The deceased was a 500-level student of the Agronomy Department, Faculty of Agriculture.

She was found dead around 4:00a.m. on Monday in a white garment church cloth.

An unconfirmed source said she left her hostel for a vigil on Sunday night and allegedly committed suicide while returning from the church programme

