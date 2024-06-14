US Based Nigerian Businessman Dies In Mysterious Circumstances Days After Arriving Country

A young businessman based in USA Robert Onyejekwe has died few days after arriving the country in controversial circumstances

This Is An Unedited Story Circulating Online Over His Death

"This guy is Robert Onyejekwe from Onitsha.

He lives in Houston, Texas USA and runs a successful Oil & Gas business

He just hosted his annual OTC party in Houston and came to Naija for a meeting

He went into his Hotel room in Ikoyi to rest in between meetings and was found dead yesterday evening.

He was 51 years old.





He owns an oil and gas company in Lagos and was planning to move back to Lagos

According to information the Managing Director of the company of under cutting his business, so he confronted him and they were to have a board meeting on Thursday for the MD to hand over

He suddenly died few days to the meeting "

CKNNews has confirmed the authenticity of the story , investigation we gathered is still ongoing