Police Smashes Fake JAMB Admission Syndicate, Arrest Three





Following the previous press briefing by the Nigeria Police Force and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) where the general public was assured of the resolve of the duo in putting all hands-on deck to ensure the suspects behind the proliferation of various fake websites for JAMB registration, and the falsification of fake JAMB Admission Letters, and decimate the menace of Forgery, System Interference and schemes operating phishing websites to defraud unsuspecting JAMB candidates, the NPF-NCCC has arrested three (3) suspects in connection with the case of Conspiracy, Computer Related Forgery and System Interference contrary to sections 8, 13 and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015 as amended

The suspects, namely, Messrs. Effa Leonard Mpama, Ibang Ernest Jerome and Eshiet Odotukana Benson, all male of ages 34, 38 and 38 respectively and others at large, belong to a syndicate who intentionally and knowingly conspired and procured amongst themselves services that enabled them to illegally access JAMB restricted Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) and e-facility respectively, and proceeded to alter and delete other candidates' previous admission letters and inputted fake details resulting in inauthentic admission letter which were acted upon as genuine to secure admissions into tertiary institutions and mobilization for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, thus compromising the entire JAMB admission process with its attendant consequences.

Upon arrest the suspects revealed their various degrees of involvement in the conspiracy, corroborating the already available overwhelming evidences. The duo of Effa Leonard Mpama and Ibang Ernest Jerome and others at large collect personal details of the prospective candidates and forward same to Mr. Eshiet Odotukana Benson who gets CAPS links from Daniel and Chris; Messrs. Daniel and Chris still at large are working in the JAMB Computer Based Test (CBT) Centers domiciled in FAN and UNICAL respectively in Calabar, Cross River State.

In more developments, digital Forensic analysis led to the recovery of 4 fake domains, website and 2 principal threat actors of a syndicate in Imọ State behind the creation of the fake domains and other associated websites operated by them. Similarly, the third suspect, Mr. Eshiet, who has access to the CAPS links unlike the duo above, proceeds to any CBT center and opens the jamb e-facility with a login detail of a candidate with previous admission and thereafter superimposes the new details collected to create a fake admission letter.

While strongly warning against all sorts of criminal partnerships that promote the illegal activities of this nature and others engaging in similar activities, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D. NPM, applauds the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center led by CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry as he reaffirms the commitment of the Force to leveraging on emerging technological advancements to protect the citizens of Nigeria both physically and digital space.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.



