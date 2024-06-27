University Of Abuja Appoints 41-year-old Law Professor Acting VC

The Senate of the University of Abuja has appointed the youngest Professor of Law in the institution, Aisha Maikudi, as acting Vice Chancellor.

Maikudi who is a Professor of International Law, is the university’s current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics.

Her appointment was announced following her nomination at the valedictory Senate meeting held on Wednesday, according to a statement by the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed

Na’Allah.Na’Allah noted that Maikudi’s appointment was in a “temporary capacity effective after the tenure of the current vice-chancellor, pending the ratification by the Governing Council.”Na’Allah rounds off his tenure on June 30, 2024 after a five-year leadership at the institution.

In her acceptance speech, Maikudi thanked members of the Senate for the confidence reposed in her.

She said, “I want to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to you all for the strong support and unwavering commitment that you have accorded me.”

Maikudi was born on January 31, 1983.

She attended Queens College, Lagos where she obtained her West African Senior School Certificate.

She proceeded to the University of Reading, graduating with LLB in 2004 and LLM from the London School of Economics & Political Science in 2005; and later bagged a PhD in International Law in 2015 from the University of Abuja.

Maikudi joined the service of the University of Abuja on September 4, 2008 as Lecturer II and rose to the rank of Professor in 2022.

She became the first female Deputy Dean, at the university’s Faculty of Law in 2018; and later, the pioneer Director, University of Abuja International Centre in 2019.

Maikudi has attended several national and international conferences in the UK, US, South Africa, Germany, Italy, and Egypt, etc as well as conducted several researches on United Nations Law and has written extensively in the area.

She is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Law Teachers Association, and International Federation of Women Lawyers.

