Lagos Studies Association Announces Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo Winner Of 2024 LSA Award

The Directorate and Advisory Board of the iREPRESENT Documentary Film Forum is thrilled to announce that Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo has been named the winner of the 2024 LSA Distinguished Personality Award. This prestigious award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Lagos and Nigerian studies. Mr. Anikulapo joins a distinguished group of past recipients, including the late Adekunle Alli, Nike Okundaye, Olasupo Shasore, Aduke Gomez, and Femi Odugbemi. His dedication and impactful work in the field have earned him this recognition.

The award will be presented at the LSA Awards Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The event will be held at the Multipurpose Hall A, University of Lagos.

"We are honored to recognize Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo for his remarkable contributions," said Saheed Aderinto, President of the Lagos Studies Association. "His work has significantly enriched our understanding of Lagos and Nigerian culture and history."

The iREP Family at large looks forward to celebrating this achievement with Mr. Anikulapo.

Please join us on the date and time stated.

Thank you.





About the LSA:

The Lagos Studies Association is dedicated to advancing the study of Lagos and Nigerian culture, history, and society. Through various programs, conferences, and awards, the LSA promotes scholarly research and community engagement to enhance the understanding of Lagos and its global significance.