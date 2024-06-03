Strike: Govt Secretariat, Banks, TCN Shut In Osun

There was high level of compliance with the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress directive of strike in Osun State as government Secretariat and banks were among offices shut in the state.

Public schools were also shut as pupils of primary schools and their secondary schools counterparts were turned back in compliance with the directives.

In many of the banks visited in Osogbo, security operatives were on ground but no customer was allowed into the premises.

Also, at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, in Osogbo, workers were outside and the gate was locked.

One of the staff, Engr. Tijjani Mustafa said workers have been withdrawn from the duty post till government comply with the demands.



