Imo NLC Shuts Down Banks, State, Federal Secretariats

The Imo state Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Monday shut the banks, state and federal Secretariat in compliance with the nation-wide strike which started today.

The NLC state Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Nwanguma, made this known to newsmen during the strike action.

Nwanguma, said: “We started early on the strike to shut down many institutions. As I talk to you now, we have shut down the state Secretariat, federal Secretariat, the Central Bank of Nigeria ,CBN.

“We have moved to the Bank road to ensure that all the banks are closed down so as to achieve total compliance. We are still moving all the nooks and crannies of the state.”

At the time of filing this story, the NLC, was still moving in and around to ensure the compliance with the nationwide strike