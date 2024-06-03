Soldiers Invade Kwara Police Station, ‘Snatch Rescued Kogi Varsity Students With Force’

There was drama at Oro Ago Divisional Police headquarters in Kwara State, on Sunday, when soldiers invaded the station and forcefully moved out rescued Kogi varsity students.

CKNNews had reported how bandits invaded Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, and abducted some students.

While two were killed in captivity, others were rescued at intervals.

The last set of eight students were rescued this weekend. However, while the police moved the students to its station to debrief them, soldiers stormed the station and forcefully took the students away.

The students – 5 females and 3 males – were identified as Anate Hanifat Oyiza, 19, Damisa Rashidat Ometere, 17, Ahmed Tijani Fatimah, 21, Obakachi Mashkurah Onyioyiza, 17, Oloruntoba Blessing Kemisola, 23, Omojo Godwin, 19, Abdulrafiu Abdulmalik Enesi, 19, and Musa Oseni, 19.

The victims who had remained in the captivity of bandits were rescued in Aro-Ago forest, Ifelodun local government area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Kwara police command described the action of the soldiers “as disrespectful and totally unacceptable”.

“The heinous gunmen made their way into kwara state (from Kogi) with the remainder of the students roaming the forest with the abductees”.

“The students were rescued and taken to the Oro Ago Divisional Police headquarters, Kwara State in preparation for their onward movement to receive medical attention at the state capital Ilorin.

“However, on arrival at the station, the students appeared weak and in dirty clothing. Police operatives provided presentable clothes and breakfast.

“While making preparations for their onward movement to Ilorin, soldiers on convoy patrol with three operational vehicles stormed the station, overpowered the police operatives and forcefully took custody of the rescued students without proper handing over.

“This act is disrespectful to the force, totally unacceptable. The behaviour of the soldiers is likened to act(s) unbecoming of an officer. And necessary actions will be taken to report their conduct to the higher authority”, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), said in the statement.

However, in a telephone chat , the Army PRO, Stephen Nwankwo, said the rescue team comprised officers from the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Army, local hunters and a police team.

He said the victims were taken to Abuja by the rescue team, emphasising, “It’s not our men here. So I don’t understand how we forcefully took away the victims.

“The abductees were abandoned following the superior firepower from our men and they were being driven away but stopped at a police checkpoint before they proceeded. There was nothing like forceful overpowering.”