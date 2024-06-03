Nigeria Slowly Sliding Into Total Collapse.. Anglican Bishop

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Oru, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Chukwunenye has raised the alarm that “Nigeria is gradually sliding into a total collapse and the government appears to have lost every idea on how to stop the slide.”

The alarm was part of the 77-page presidential address he delivered, weekend, during the first session of the sixth synod of the diocese, held at St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, Nempi, Oru West local council area of Imo State.

His words: “The nation, Nigeria, is gradually sliding into a total collapse. The present government seems to have lost every idea on how to stop this downward slide and revamp the economy.

“Everything now looks like trial and error, or if you like, a case of try your luck. All the policies that are being churned out by the policymakers seem to be aimed at harming the people more.

“They all smear wickedness in content and outlook. A very good example is the increase in the electricity tariff to whatever percentage, they have pushed down our throats.

“From our experience in this part of the country, it is purely an increase in the darkness tariff. We have been here for the past 16 years as a diocese but in all these years, we have never enjoyed electricity for 20 minutes.

“All these times, we have only run on diesel and fuel. Now, the diocese has been sent a bill based on the increased tariff.

“The distribution company is insisting that the diocese must pay with or without supplying electricity or face the unsavoury consequence of disconnection.

“The question I have not ceased to ask the distribution company and government, which they have not answered is: Is it fair to the citizens to pay for darkness instead of light?