Sokoto Governor Donates N100m To Victims Of Market Fire

Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has commenced the distribution of N100 million donated by the state government to the victims of the recent inferno at the Sokoto central market.

This is contained in a statement signed by Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abubakar Bawa, issued to newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto.

Bawa said Aliyu was represented by the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Sahabi Gada, during the cash assistance distribution, saying that the beneficiaries were categorised based on the magnitude of their losses.


