Rivers State Police Warn of Potential Disruptions To Planned Protest

The Rivers State Police Command has become aware of the planned protest by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), scheduled for June 24, 2024. While the Command recognizes and respects the right to lawful assembly, it has credible intelligence that this protest will be infiltrated and hijacked by hoodlums seeking to cause disruption and mayhem within the State.





Consequently, the Command strongly advises the organizers to suspend the planned protest to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order. The Police will take all necessary lawful measures to protect the lives and properties of every resident in Rivers State. The Command has vowed to apprehend and prosecute any person or group that attempts to disrupt the peace.





To ensure the safety and security of the public, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, has deployed Police Officers to the Secretaries of all 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the State. These officers will remain in their respective locations until the threat of disruption of peace is deemed to have ceased.





CP Olatunji Disu, psc, reassures the residents of Rivers State that the Command has implemented comprehensive security measures to safeguard lives, property, and ensure unhindered traffic flow, fostering a peaceful environment for all lawful activities. He urges law-abiding residents to go about their daily routines without fear, as robust measures have been strategically deployed to guarantee their safety and well-being.





The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to maintaining peace and order within the state and will not hesitate to take firm action against any individual or group that attempts to disrupt the public peace.







