Prof Humphrey Nwosu , The Unsung Hero Of June 12th..By Ifeanyi Olumba

PROF HUMPHREY NWOSU REMAINS THE UNSUNG HERO OF JUNE 12 :BY Ifeanyi Olumba

And Mr. Tinubu didn't even mention the name of the NEC Chairman, Mr. Humphrey Nwosu, the unbiased umpire of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, as one of the heroes of democracy.

I mean, without Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, we wouldn't be talking about Chief MKO Abiola's victory. As we mark another Democracy Day, that is what June 12 stands, we must not forget to celebrate the man who made it happen, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the unbiased, intrepid and incorruptible NEC Chairman and umpire of that historic election.

Nwosu, a man, who stood firmly against all odds, against all threats, against all manner of guns and brutal war machines being pointed at him, yet went ahead to start announcing the results, remains a poster personality for how upright an INEC Chairman should be, how credible elections should be conducted in Nigeria, underscoring the topicality of the fact, that he who pays the piper does not dictate the tune all the time. It is about content of character, about upbringing, about integrity.

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu is the real and main hero of June 12. One would have thought that the lessons therein in June 12 would deepened our democracy. But the reverse is the case. If we are not there yet, and we are not making efforts to be there, why then waste our time marking June 12 annually?

It is not enough to mark June 12 ceremoniously as Democracy Day. Are political leaders and INEC Chairmen living the ideals, especially with the kind of ugly things, including the ethnic profiling of Ndigbo, witnessed in Lagos State during the last February 25, 2023 Presidential election? I mean, we must be bold in new Nigeria, if we must do what the previous generations have not done.

It only requires sacrifice and it can be done. To renew Nigeria, we must revitalize our democracy, eschew tribalism and religious sentiments, then rekindle the fire of patriotism, especially in political leaders.

There is nothing wrong with Nigeria that cannot be cured by what is right in Nigeria. Professor Humphrey Nwosu remains the real hero of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

Chief Ifeanyi- Thomas Olumba writes from Orlu Gedegwum in Orlu LGA, Imo State.