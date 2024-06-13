Pastor Iluyomade Resigns, After Controversial Transfer From RCCG City Of David

There are strong indications that a former Regional Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, City of David, Region 20, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, and his wife, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, have resigned as pastors of the church.

The resignation followed his refusal to serve his three months suspension and transfer to another parish in Ebute Metta.

A source close to the former senior pastor said that Iluyomade may have resigned but his resignation has not been accepted by the governing council.

The source said: “Since he is serving a suspension, the resignation has not been accepted by the governing council. The council will not meet until August when the suspension will lapse. The church has an exit procedure for pastors of his calibre.”

It was also gathered that an influential group within the Church may be pressuring Iluyomade to start his ministry.

It was reliably gathered that the Apapa Family is making efforts to ensure that Pastor Iluyomade sets up his ministry.

The source said: “The Apapa Family group is believed to be an RCCG arm working with governments and other public sector institutions to establish charity projects in the areas of healthcare, education, infrastructure, citizens’ welfare and capacity building.

“Whether it is for self-gains and desires just the way they influenced Pastor Ituah Ighodalo to resign from the RCCG and establish their ministries, only God knows.”

It will be recalled that Pastor Iluyomade was transferred from RCCG Region 20 following the controversy that trailed the celebration of his wife’s birthday at the time the church was mourning the death of former CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

A new minister, Pastor Charles Kpandei has resumed as the new senior pastor of the region on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, KPMG Nigeria, a global network of professional firms that provides Audit, Tax and Advisory services is said to have been consulted to investigate a possible misappropriation in the RCCG City of David’s finance.

The source, however, said: “This is not the first time RCCG would employ the services of an auditing firm to investigate issues relating to finance.

“But the messy part of the story is that there is a loan running into billions that is hanging on the neck of the Trinity Tower which is a business concern of the City of David.”

