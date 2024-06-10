Police Raids Bandits Hideout In Abuja , Arrest Suspects, Recover Guns

The operatives of the FCT Police command, in synergy with the special forces of guards brigade and DSS hunters, in a continued effort against criminality in FCT, on June 7, 2024, at about 10:00 am, acting on credible intelligence, stormed some identified kidnappers camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, bordering FCT, trailed and arrested four suspects: Yahaya Abubakar, 25 'm' of Mpape, Mohammed Mohamed 32 'm' of Zuba( an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu 20 and Nura Abdullahi 32 also an ex-convict at Kubwa and Zuba hills respectively.


The suspects freely confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name 'Mai One Million', responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.


The coordinated operation, occasioned a shootout between the bandits and the security operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety and victims rescued. The illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps, were all decimated.


While the rescued victims have since been reunited with their families and loved ones, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, lauded the effort of the security operatives in the fight against criminality in the Nation's Capital. He further reiterates the command's unflinching commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the residents of FCT. He therefore urges the residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.

