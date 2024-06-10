Imo Lady Stabs Lover To Death Over Internet Fraud Proceeds

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old lady, Oluchi Nzemechi, of Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state for stabbing her partner, Kelechi Nzemechi, to death.

The police said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that her 31-year-old lover lured her into internet fraud aka ‘yahoo yahoo’.

She explained that she had a heated argument with the deceased on Sunday for failing to give her a cut of an alleged 250 million Rupiah they fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia.

During the argument, Nzemechi claimed she used a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the upper part of his body.

“In a bid to cover up my criminal acts, I swiftly wrote on a piece of paper; ‘you think you can eat my money and go free, I am baba for the boys, I am coming for your wife and your child including your family and I placed it on his lifeless body and ran away from the house,” the suspect said while speaking to journalists when she was paraded by the police.

The suspect also stated that she has been living with the victim since 2019 and has a child for him.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, said the suspect would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation.

“Effort is intensified to recover the alleged 250 million Indonesia Rupiah for a possible return to the owner. The suspect is currently undergoing an investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and will certainly be arraigned in court,” he added.







