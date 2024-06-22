Police Initiate Steps To Identify, Discipline Officer Escorting Young Man In Viral Video





The Nigeria Police says it is aware of a video trending on social media, where some policemen could be seen performing guard duties to a young man and encouraging him to abuse the naira, contrary to the provisions of the CBN Act, in such a manner demeaning to the Police Officer and the Nigeria Police Force at large.

It condemned the content of the video in its entirety as well as all forms of unethical, demeaning, un-dignifying, and unprofessional acts of its officers, especially ones that subject them to servitude. Steps are, therefore, being taken towards identifying the police officer in the said video in order to award appropriate sanctions. In this regard, the young man in the video is hereby called upon to present himself to the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department nearest to him, or contact the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for proper investigation into the circumstances of the video.

It says they appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians for bringing this to public knowledge and assure them that the corrective and punitive steps being taken will be brought to a conclusive and definitive end.