Police Initiate Steps To Identify, Discipline Officer Escorting Young Man In Viral Video

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Nigeria Police says it is aware of a video trending on social media, where some policemen could be seen performing guard duties to a young man and encouraging him to abuse the naira, contrary to the provisions of the CBN Act, in such a manner demeaning to the Police Officer and the Nigeria Police Force at large. 

It condemned the content of the video in its entirety as well as all forms of unethical, demeaning, un-dignifying, and unprofessional acts of its officers, especially ones that subject them to servitude.  Steps are, therefore, being taken towards identifying the police officer in the said video in order to award appropriate sanctions. In this regard, the young man in the video is hereby called upon to present himself to the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department nearest to him, or contact the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for proper investigation into the circumstances of the video. 

It says they appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians for bringing this to public knowledge and assure them that the corrective and punitive steps being taken will be brought to a conclusive and definitive end.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال