"I Will Make 5 Billion Naira In 24 Hours Selling Davido's Wedding IV"...Cubana Priest

Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian entrepreneur and show promoter, is excited about the upcoming wedding of Davido and Chioma (referred to as "Chivido2024").

He posted this 

"Like this if I wan sell Chivido2024 wedding IV at 5M each, I go sell out 1,000 pieces in 24hrs. My phone just dey hot, that’s how it is when your brother-in-law is the Most Influential Human Being outta Africa…”

He's claiming that he can make 5 billion naira (approximately $12 million USD) in just 24 hours by selling wedding IV (a Nigerian term for invitation to a function) at 5 million naira each.

 He's confident that he can sell at least 1,000 pieces in a day, given Davido's massive influence and popularity. 

The whole exchange is lighthearted and playful, with a dash of humor and enthusiasm for the upcoming wedding.

Davido's family has a rich cultural heritage, with influences from different ethnic groups in Nigeria. His grandmother being Igbo, his mother being from Edo, and his wife-to-be, Chioma, also being Igbo, makes their union a beautiful blend of cultures. 

This diversity is likely to be reflected in their wedding celebration, which will probably be a vibrant and colorful representation of Nigerian culture, with elements from different tribes and traditions. It's a wonderful way to showcase the beauty of Nigerian diversity and unity.

