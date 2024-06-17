Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Three Guns In Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested two suspected armed robbers in the Abagana area of Anambra State.

The suspects, described as serial offenders, are said to be wanted in a case of alleged rape and armed robbery.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, identified the suspects as Chukwuma Diji ‘M’ AKA Sympathy or Chi-boy aged 35years of Obinagu Umudun Village, Abagana, and Micheal Edochie ‘M’ AKA Mikel aged 31years of Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana.

He said the duo allegedly raped a married woman at Obinagu Abagana and fled the community when security operatives attempted to arrest them.

They were arrested by police operatives on Saturday, nine days after they broke into an apartment belonging to a young lady and raped her and her friend at gunpoint.

“The criminals later forced one of the victims to transfer money to his account after they took turns of sex with them. Chukwuma and Micheal both confessed to the crime,” the statement read.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Itam has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a Comprehensive look to get justice for the victims of the alleged crime.”