Businessman Sues Police For Declaring Him Wanted





Businessman and policician, Musa Mubarak Saliu has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Inspector General of Police, demanding the sum of N500 million as damages for the violation of his constitutionally guaranteed rights to privacy and dignity of the human person, personal liberty, and freedom of movement when the police falsely declared him wanted over a land dispute.





The suit lodged at the Federal High Court Abuja, marked CV/2839/24, and dated June 14, was filed by Femi Motojesi Esq, on behalf of the plaintiff. Other defendants in the suit are the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department and Funmilola Florence Olorunfemi as defendants.





Saliu, a governorship candidate (NNPP) in Kogi State in 2023, wants the court to order the police to unfreeze the account number 1000129689 with Globus Bank belonging to Emperor City Integrated Limited, where he is the alter ego and signatory for being a violation of his fundamental rights.





He is also asking the court to declare that the police publication of his picture and name in the Special Police Gazette bulletin as a wanted person with Ref No: CB: 3510/LX/FHQ/SEB/ABJ/T.7/Vo. 1/20 amounted to the violation of his fundamental rights as they lacked such powers “to engage in the act of debt recovery for the 3rd defendant (Olorunfemi) who is a subscriber to the applicant’s (Saliu’s) estate under construction.” is praying the court to order the police to issue an apology to be published in the Special Police Gazette bulletin and two national dailies.





Earlier this month, the police declared Saliu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Almubee Group wanted on the allegation that he took N153 million from seven clients and refused to allocate the plots of land he agreed to offer them in the Wuye area of Abuja. The police claimed Musa (also known as Ojemanyareju and Emperor Almubee) “wanted for failing to honour police invitation over an allegation of obtaining money under false pretence, cheating and breach of trust”.



