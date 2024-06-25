Police Arrest Man With Human Skull In Ogun State

A man has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly exhuming and beheading a corpse for ritual purposes in the Car Wash area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Tuesday, disclosed that the suspect, Lekan Akinyemi, was arrested on Monday after a resident alerted the police about suspicious activities around his father’s grave.

The resident, Nojeem Balogun, disclosed that upon inspection of his father’s grave, he discovered that the head of his father’s corpse had been chopped off.

Odutola disclosed that upon receiving the information, operatives from the Adatan Division swung into action and arrested Akinyemi.





She said, “Nojeem Balogun, residing around Iyana Cele Car Wash, Abeokuta, visited the police station and reported that on June 23, 2024, at about 0800hrs, one of his siblings alerted him about unusual activities at their late father’s grave in Isale Itoko, Abeokuta.

“Upon inspection, he found that their father’s head had been removed by an unidentified individual or group. Further inquiries led to the identification of Lekan Akinyemi who was caught red-handed as the culprit who dug up the grave and severed the head.

“Lekan Akinyemi was caught in the act and the case will be handed over to the Anti-Robbery unit for investigation before transferring it to the State CID.”

The PPRO added that the suspect would be prosecuted upon the conclusion of ongoing investigation.

She, however, assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to combat crimes and criminalities.



