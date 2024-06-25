No Plans To Remove Sultan Of Sokoto..Governor Replies VP Shettima

The Sokoto state government has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to always cross check facts before commenting on sensitive national matters.

Responding to the warning publicly made by the Vice President at the Northwest Security summit in Katsina on Monday, the state government said the Vice President should have contacted Governor Ahmed Aliyu to verify the news which made rounds on the purported plan to depose Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar before going public

In a statement signed by the spokesman of Governor Aliyu, Abubakar Bawa, the government urged the Vice President to always have full knowledge of issues of national concern before commenting on them.

We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

As an elder statesman and a father to all he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.

“Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to. We never denied him any of his freedom or rights .

“We therefore do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan. It is our sole responsibility.

The government and People of Sokoto cherish and adore the sultanate council and would do everything possible to protect the dignity of the revered institution.