Ondo Govt To Build New Judicial Complex, Upgrade Akure Township Stadium

As part of the significant steps towards revitalizing the infrastructure in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has approved the constitution of 28km Akotogbo-Iju-Osun road in Irele local government area of the State.

This followed the ratification of the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by the Governor, held at the Council Chamber of the Governor's Office in Akure on Tuesday.

The road is expected to connect the Free Trade Zone of the State, the border with Edo State and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway route in the State.

During the meeting, the Council approved three major projects; the construction of a new state judicial complex, the renovation of the Akure township stadium, and substantial improvements to the state's road infrastructure.

The details of the meeting were shared with journalists on Wednesday by several key officials, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Akogun Akinwumi Sowore and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Pastor Ayoade Babalola.

Dr. Ajulo emphasized the importance of the new judicial complex, describing it as a landmark project, which will provide a suitable and dignified environment for the administration of justice in Ondo State.

Hon. Yusuf-Ogunleye disclosed that the rehabilitation of the Akure township stadium, which has been long overdue, will feature the upgrading of major facilities in the stadium, including the main bowl and football pitch, as well as basketball courts and swimming pool.

He said the upgrade aims to meet international standards, making the stadium a venue capable of hosting significant events, especially the home matches of the two teams owned by the State.

Pastor Babalola also provided insights into the state’s road infrastructure improvements. He said the 28km Akotogbo-Iju-Osun road is expected to have significant economic value, as it will connect directly to the free trade zone and be in close proximity to Edo State, just 100 meters away.

Also, Akogun Sowore said these new projects, including the renovation of the secretariat of the Ondo State Council of Obas in Akure, reflect the government's dedication to comprehensive development, aiming to foster overall growth and prosperity in the State.