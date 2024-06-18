Breaking : CP Tunji Disu Orders Police Take Over Of 23 Rivers State LGA Secretariats

The Nigerian Police have taken over security at all the 23 Local Government Headquarters in Rivers State following the skirmishes that took place today across the state

This is a statement issued by the Police

Following the breakdown of law and order in the various Local Government Council secretariats in Rivers State where supporters of the two Political factions clashed over the tenure of Local Government Council Chairmen, a case of death was recorded at Eberi-Omuma, Omuma LGA, where a Police officer and a vigilante were killed.

To forestall more bloodshed and prevent a further breakdown of law and order, the Police have taken over all the 23 Council Secretariats and some critical government infrastructure in the state. Conventional police officers and anti-riot police officers have been deployed to these facilities.

While urging all groups and individuals to be law-abiding, the Command also warn anyone who intends to cause mayhem as we will not hesitate to impose the full weight of the law on them.

We also wish to ask the law-abiding residents and visitors in the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear. We are resolved to carry out our constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.

SP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND

18/6/2024