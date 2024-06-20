Ojude Oba , Other Festivals Promote National Identity, Unity.. GLO

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has said that Ojude Oba and similar festivals in the country had enormous potential to promote cultural diversification, national identity, harmony and unity.

In his goodwill message to this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Tuesday, the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., also noted that these age-long festivals could foster cultural exchange and showcase Nigeria’s rich heritage to the world. 

Dr Adenuga observed that the theme of this year's celebration, UNITY AND HARMONY IN IJEBULAND: THE GIFT OF OJUDE OBA, emphasised the  values that the festival had espoused for over a century that it has been in existence.               

He added that the festivals also had potential to boost tourism and help in the diversification of the economy which was why the Federal Government and many governments across the globe have placed tourism on top of their development agenda.

Drawing reference from  the World Tourism Organization, Adenuga noted that Globacom has   continued its collaboration with major festivals in the country in order to further strengthen  and entrench  them  as  world class carnivals which will attract even more visitors from across the world.

He equally expressed the belief that the partnership with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee will further foster a symbiotic relationship with immense benefits for both Globacom and the sons and daughters of Ijebuland at home and in the Diaspora.

In the Regberegbe competition, which was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, Egbe  Bobasete Okunrin Omooba came first; Egbe Bobagunte Okunrin Akile Ijebu second and Egbe Bobamayegun Okunrin Asiwaju came third.

In the female category, Egbe Bobagunwa Obinrin Omooba was adjudged the best dressed with Egbe Bobagunwa Obinrin Asiwaju and Egbe Arobayo Obinrin Akile Ijebu coming second and third respectively. They were presented with huge sums of money by Globacom

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال