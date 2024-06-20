Breaking :Court Sets Aside Law Used In Dethroning Emir Bayero, Others

A Federal High Court in Kano has set aside all steps taken by Kano state government to repeal the Kano Emirates Council Law.

The Kano House of Assembly had repealed the law after which Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf implemented it by dethroning Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

The governor also reversed the creation of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye and Gaya, and sacked the Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The law was also relied upon to re-appoint the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was dethroned by Ganduje in 2020, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

But a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenged the propriety of the law and asked the court, through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), to declare it null and void.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman set aside the action of Kano government, ordering parties to maintain status quo.

The judge held that the defendants were aware of the interim order granted by the court but chose to ignore it and went ahead with implementation of the law.

The judge held that he would assume his coercive powers to enforce compliance with his order.





However, the judge transferred the case to Justice Simon Amobeda for continuation in view of his elevation to the Court of Appeal.







