Nigerian-born Boxer Killed By " multiple Gunshots " In US

Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi, a Nigerian-born aspiring professional boxer, has passed away in Maryland, USA, after being shot multiple times, local authorities confirmed.

Olugbemi was discovered with gunshot wounds in the vicinity of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The 27-year-old who had been training at a gym in Anne Arundel County with ambitions of turning professional by year-end, had shown remarkable progress, winning the national Golden Gloves Championship in just three years, according to his gym owner Christen Jeter, who described the loss as devastating

He was allegedly shot by a neighbour whose name is unknown at the time of this report

Investigation is ongoing