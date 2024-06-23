Latest Update On Christ Embassy's Fire Outbreak, Pastor Oyakhilome Speaks

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) said that the fire that engulfed the main auditorium of Christ Embassy Church Headquarters, Oregun, Ikeja, has been put under control.

Mrs Margret Adeseye, Director, LSFRS, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Adeseye said the fire impacted the main auditorium of the church.

She said that the fire escalated because the church’s fire service thought they could handle the situation by themselves without recourse to the Lagos fire service.

She said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment until after proper investigation.

The church caught fire earlier on Sunday.

Videos and pictures of the incident are circulating on social media.

When CKNNews correspondent got to the scene, security operatives had cordoned off the site.

Also, workers of the church were seen packing some properties that were not burnt as they redirected worshippers to another branch of the church to observe Sunday service.

The fire incident hampered free flow of traffic as vehicles had to scramble for space to navigate through a narrow road.

Meanwhile , the President and founder of LoveWorld Incorporated better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said the fire incident at the church’s headquarters was not an accident but an avenue for bigger and better things.

He said this during a live Sunday service at the church’s campground, Asese, monitored by CKNNews

CKNNews reports that social media was awash, Sunday morning, with videos of the church building at Oregun, Ikeja on fire.

He said, “Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much and we thought it was going to collapse. I thought to myself that if it collapsed I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day it didn’t collapse and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one and the devil will lick his wound.”

The men of the Lagos Fire Service were already on ground to rescue the situation at the time of this report and no life was reported lost.







