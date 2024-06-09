Nigerian Airforce To Establish Base In Abia State

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will soon establish a permanent presence in Abia State. This much was revealed after the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar met with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State at his country home at Mvosi, in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State earlier today, 7 June 2024. According to Air Marshal Abubakar, NAF presence in Abia State would not only bolster security of the airspace but also provide invaluable support in emergency response, disaster management and community development initiatives. He also expressed NAF’s willingness to take advantage of the opportunity to further extend its reach in the employment of air power in response to national security imperatives, especially in Abia State and the Southeast Region.

While expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of lives of soldiers and disruption of livelihood at Obikabia Junction of Obingwa Local Government Area in May 2024, Air Marshal Abubakar however assured that those behind the dastardly act will soon be brought to justice.

Speaking further, the CAS applauded Governor Otti’s dedication to public service and commitment to the betterment of Abia State. According to him, “We admire your governance style which is people-oriented and centred on the judicious management of public resources in order to improve the living standard of Abians. The pathway you have chosen for your people is that of sustainable growth, development and prosperity.”

In his response, Governor Otti noted that the establishment of a NAF Base in Abia State could not have been more timely as the Federal Government recently approved the construction of an air strip in the State. The large expanse of land earmarked for the air strip, according to the Governor, is large enough to accommodate a NAF Base, which his government would be glad to allocate to the NAF. To ensure an immediate operationalization of the new Base within the next 2 months, the Governor promised to provide a temporary site at Umuahia as well as residential accommodation, mobility and other requirements. The presence of the NAF in Abia State, he continued, will bolster the efforts of other security agencies.





Speaking on the unfortunate incident of the killing of some soldiers in the State in May 2024, Governor Otti stated that the earlier bounty of N25 million placed on those responsible for the cowardly act has now been increased to N30 million after an illustrious son of the State resident in the United States willingly donated additional N5 million to the bounty. He then called on the need for all citizens of the State to join hands with security agencies to rid the State of criminal elements who have disrupted the peace enjoyed since his assumption of office.



