Kola Abiola Not Fit To Be President, Couldn't Sustain Father's Legacy ..MKO's Son, Abdul

Abdul, one of the sons of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), has said that his elder brother, Kola, cannot rule Nigeria.

Abdul states this in an interview on a podcast show, Mic On on Sunday.

Recall that Kola contested for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in 2023.

However, Abdul lamented Kola’s inability to sustain Abiola’s political legacy and unite the family.

Abdul said, “MKO Abiola’s legacy would have been properly sustained if Kola was in a better position. And he could have been a voice of better democratic values, but he chose not to.

“During the time my father was still in jail, he was busy (with other things). It’s sad, but I’m a little pleased that my father didn’t come out to see what his first son has become.

“I’m unhappy with him (Kola Abiola), and even Nigerians are unhappy. You can see how many people voted for him when he campaigned for the presidency.

“I wondered how he thought he could be president when he could not manage Abiola’s empire. How will he manage Nigeria?

“This is the problem in Nigeria: people are not showing capacity in their own little sphere of work but want a higher position.”


