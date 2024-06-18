Days After , Four Kidnapped Lebanese Brothers Abducted In Lagos Yet To Be Released

The Lagos State Police Command says it is intensifying efforts in the search for the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Ltd, Mohamed Fouani, and his three brothers – Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani – kidnapped along the Lagos waterway on Friday evening.

The Lagos Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Bundeyin, who spoke on telephone, explained that the Command is exploring all avenues to rescue the victims unhurt.

There are reports that the kidnappers had called to request $1.5 million as ransom to free the victims.

The victims were kidnapped around the Falomo Bridge, in the Ikoyi area of the state Friday evening while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island on a boat.

The boat conveying the victims was, however, sited along Ikorodu jetty on Saturday.