I’ll Apprehend Kidnappers Of Three Kidnappers In Lagos...Gov Sanwoolu

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised that perpetrators of the recent kidnapping of the three Lebanese nationals, including Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited, Muhammed Fouani, will be arrested.

He said his government will not condone people of evil intentions in the State.

Sanwo-Olu assured residents, particularly business owners and religious tourists, of adequate security.

He reassured that his administration was committed to making the state peaceful, attractive and homely.

The governor gave the assurance when President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev. Israel Akanji led a team to visit him at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.





Sanwo-Olu, while confirming the kidnapping and release of the victims, said the incident happened on the big water on their way to Ikorodu and not around Five Cowry in Falomo, as reported.





He said: “The security of life and property is paramount, and we do not leave anything to chance on that. The very recent incident that happened in Lagos was about the kidnapping of three members of our Lebanese community.

“We are happy they have been released, and this morning (yesterday), I met with them and we have useful information to ensure the perpetrators are not spared.

“We have an idea of how far they have gone and we will do everything to ensure they do not get space in our city. I assure all our citizens and businesses, both national and international, that Lagos will continue to remain safe and peaceful.

“People thought the incident happened around the Five Cowry, Falomo. But it actually happened on the big water on the way to Ikorodu. So they were not even around Falomo.

“We are on top of it. Security operatives are combing all the necessary areas. This is a strong signal that Lagos will not condone such people with evil intention.

“They do not deserve any sort of recognition. So, we will continue to make Lagos peaceful. We will continue to make it attractive and homely. We will continue to ensure that businesses thrive. We will ensure people live and work in a conducive environment.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while responding to the request to host the annual Baptist World Alliance in Nigeria for the first time in over a century, promised to ensure a safe and delightful experience for all foreign religious tourists coming to Lagos next month for the convention, noting that religious organisations are stakeholders in governance.

Akanji hailed the Governor’s stride, especially in food and transport palliatives for residents.

“We appreciate a lot of reforms going on in Lagos State. We thank you for the transportation. Rail transportation has brought a lot of convenience to our people.

“We thank you for your consideration concerning the staggering number of days of work for staff. That has brought relief to so many of our people. We thank you for your proactiveness in healthcare. We also thank you for the security in Lagos State,” he said.



