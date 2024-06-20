Breaking :Court Shifts Ruling On Kano Emirate Tussle By Few Hours

A Federal High Court in Kano has shifted its ruling on the Council Repeal Law 2024 to 2pm, on Thursday.

The ruling was initially fixed for 12pm but the shift was announced before midday.

The law was used by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to dethrone the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and also to reverse the creation of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye and Gaya, by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The law was also relied upon to re-appoint the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was dethroned by Ganduje in 2020, as the 16th Emir of Kano.





But a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenged the propriety of the law and asked the court, through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), to declare the law null and void.

The judge, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, after hearing his motion on Friday last adjourned to Thursday for ruling on the plea.

The judge will also deliver a ruling on a motion for stay of proceedings filed by A.G. Wakil, counsel for the State Attorney General and Kano State Government, who were joined as respondents in Danagundi’s suit.

There is a high level of interest in the suit which will determine the way forward in the ongoing emirate tussle.

The Kano State Police Command has called on the public to remain peaceful and patriotic as the Court delivers its ruling.

In a statement, the command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, while warning against any attempt to incite violence.

“In collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the command will strictly enforce the ban on public protests, processions and unlawful gatherings imposed by the state government.

“Violators and their sponsors will face legal consequences. Adequate security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order.

“The public is urged to cooperate with the security forces and provide actionable information to preserve peace and detect deviants. Non-state actors, including vigilantes and hunters, are advised to refrain from participating in security operations under any guise,” he said.







