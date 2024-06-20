Head Of Service Of The Federation, Yemi Esan To Retire In August

The Head of the Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, will retire on 14 August, 2024.

This was disclosed by the Director, Communications in HoCSF office, Mallam Mohammed Ahmed, during a parley with media executives in commemoration of the 2024 Civil Service Week Celebrations.

Mohammed said the parley is the last Dr. Yemi-Esan would be superintending as the HoCSF.

CKNNews reports that Yemi-Esan would be 60 years on August 14 this year, having been born on 13 August 1964.

Daily Trust reports that this year’s civil service week is theme ‘Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa’.

CKNNews also reports that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on 18 September 2019 appointed Yemi-Esan as the Acting HoCSF following the removal of the former HOCSF, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

Yemi-Esan who was later on 4 March 2020 inaugurated, was then serving as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Yemi-Esan hails from Ikoyi, Ijumu, Kogi State. She was born in Kaduna State and had her primary school education at Bishop Smith School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

She proceeded to Federal Government College, Ilorin, for her secondary school education.

She attended University of Ibadan, where she graduated in 1987 as the best dental surgery student and later got a certificate in health planning and management, before obtaining a master’s degree in public and international administration.

Yemi-Esan rose to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012, serving first as Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy Office in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, later in the Federal Ministry of Information and also Federal Ministry of Education and Career Management Office (OHCSF).