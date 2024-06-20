Governor Otti Sacks Chief Press Secretary

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS)

This was made known by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council Meeting (SEC), chaired by State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

While no specific reason was giving for Mr. Ukoh's sack, Prince Kanu revealed that the decision was part of Governor Otti's strategy to “rejig the media ecosystem of his administration.”

The Commissioner pointed that Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha was known for his versed experience in advocacy and media management, adding that he is expected to bring his expertise and passion in his new role