Gov Eno Approves Scholarship for A'Ibom Daughter To Aviation College

In response to a viral social media appeal and in line with his commitment to educational advancement and youth empowerment as contained in the ARISE Agenda, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has approved a scholarship award for an Akwa Ibom native, Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel to fund her studies at the College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.





Governor Eno made the pronouncement Thursday June 6, 2024, when he invited Priscilla who had been admitted for pilot training, to his office at Government House, Uyo.





The gesture, according to the Governor, followed a message of appeal by her (Priscilla) on the social media which was forwarded to him by the First Lady and progenitor of Golden Initiative, Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.





Governor Eno noted that he was moved when he got the message from his wife that an Akwa Ibom daughter was offered such choice admission but could not afford the fees.





He said the state government under his watch was ready to support and encourage girl - child education as well as every Akwa Ibomite who is making effort to earn a decent living.





The State Chief Executive commended her for scaling through the processes that earned her the admission and urged her to remain focused on her dreams.





He directed the Commissioner for Education and Special Assistant on Humanitarian Services, to work out the details of the scholarship for her and the two other financially challenged Akwa Ibom people who had been identified as having the same challenge despite gaining admission into the prestigious institution of learning.





In a chat with the beneficiary, Priscilla, she expressed delight at the humanitarian disposition of the Governor stressing that she was overwhelmed with joy.





Ms Daniel, a graduate in Electrical Electronic Engineering Technology from Auchi Polytechnic, said since childhood, she has always wanted to fly an aircraft, adding that at some point she was discouraged to further the dream given the huge financial involvement.





"I love aviation, and it all started from my nursery school when I was asked to act as a pilot in one of our presentations. That day, I was given a very big cardigan with belt to demonstrate one who is about to fly.





"After my nursery school, I attended Girls High School, Ikot Ibiok, Eket, and Each time I walked to school and saw a helicopter landing at the then Mobil Airstrip, I always said to myself, I must fly this.





"Though some people actually discouraged me because I am a woman, giving the impression that it is a job for men only. I never gave up. After my HND programme in 2020, I applied to the College of Aviation Technology, Zaria and it took the school three years to call us for evaluation exams, but thank God that I made it.





"I feel very excited, I don't know how to express it but I am very happy. When I stood in there with the Governor, I was just saying in my heart, 'thank you God for passing through Governor Umo Eno to make my dream a reality because at some point it felt like it was just a dream that won't come through, but I just had to keep pushing, I told myself that I won't give up. This is not just for me, but for Akwa Ibom State, I will continue to be a good ambassador of our dear State," she added.





She appreciated the First Lady, for taking her case to the Governor, and prayed that God will continue to guide and guard her to remain a blessing to the girl child, the state and humanity in general.