Former NIMASA DG Ferdinand Agu Is Dead

Mr. Ferdinand Agu, former Director General of the defunct National Maritime Authority (NMA), which is now the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is dead.



It was reliably gathered that Agu, who attended a traditional wedding in Abuja yesterday and was there until about 9 pm, died this morning after suffering a heart attack.

A source who spoke on the matter confirmed the sad news. “It is true. This is a devastating news. I spoke with him yesterday. He was hale and hearty. We exchanged our usual jokes. Now, this! I am just back from the hospital. His remains have been taken to the mortuary. This life is meaningless.”



Ferdinand Agu, a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR), had his background in Architecture.



He gained enviable boardroom experience in the private sector, and also acted as a consultant to many multinational corporations.



His capacity in his field of specialty was recognized when he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, a position he held between 2011 and 2015.

Ferdinand had numerous awards and recognitions under his belt, including Award of Excellence by The Conference of Commissioners for Commerce and Industry in Nigeria; distinguished National Merit Award in Transportation for outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Transport Professionalism In Nigeria by The Centre For Transport Studies, Bisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria; Most Outstanding Maritime Personality Of The Year (2004) given By the 7th Maritime Media Award of The Maritime Media Ltd, etc.

Ferdinand Agu lived a life of service and contribution to the common good.



After working as Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he took up a new leadership role with the Federal University of Health Sciences.



Throughout his lifetime, he encouraged Nigerian youths to learn what they can from their elders and to discover their own unique joy in serving.



In one of his memorable quotes, he said: “There are times when young people must break from the crowd and find themselves, and if they do it in an earnest spirit of seeking meaning, then they will become those leaders that we are looking for tomorrow.”



