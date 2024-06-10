Finally , Body Of Businessman Behind Two Missing Ladies In Aba Uncovered ( Viewers Discretion Advised)

While the circumstances behind the Whereabouts of two young ladies who left Port Harcourt to visit a businessman in Aba is still unknown , news coming out revealed that the suspect in their disappearance has been killed

Andrew Ochekwo was fingered as the main suspect who invited the two ladies to Aba for hook up.





But few days after , their whereabout has remained a mystery





Andrew Ochekwor was eventually arrested by the police and while being transferred to Abuja he was killed





The Police according to the man who brought the incident to the fore Harrison Gwamnishu, said Ochekwor was killed while trying to make an escape enroute to Abuja





His alleged death raised a lot of dust amongst Nigerians and keen watchers of the event





Many doubted the story and urged the police to show his corpse





Harrison Gwamnishu in a recent video posted on his page showed the bullet ridden body of late Ochekwor who is currently being kept in a morgue in Oturkpo, Benue State





Pictures













Video clip











