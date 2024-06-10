Breaking: Airplane Carrying Vice President Of Malawi Missing

An aeroplane carrying Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others, has reportedly lost contact and gone missing.

According to a statement released by the president’s office, “the Malawi Defense Force aircraft disappeared from radar after departing from the capital city of Lilongwe earlier today.”

The Vice President was en route to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of a prominent figure, Ralph Kasambara, when it lost contact approximately 10 minutes before its scheduled landing at Mzuzu Airport.

Confirming the incident, Airport Commandant, Joseph Moyo stated that the plane failed to land in Mzuzu and an investigation is currently underway.

The whereabouts of Vice President Chilima and the other passengers remain unknown.

The incident has sparked concern across the country, with many taking to social media to pray for the safe return of the Vice-President and those on board.