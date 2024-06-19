Fake News: We Did Not Ban Osimhen..NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as falsehood, reports in some online publications on Wednesday, that it banned the Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen from the national team following his social media outburst few days ago.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi expressed amazement at the reports, saying the Federation has neither instructed a process nor has a process been concluded to ban the player from the team.

“The NFF hereby implores the media to join hands with the body to positively resolve issues and then focus on the big picture all the time, rather than needlessly escalate certain matters. There was no official communication from the NFF, yet some persons have gone to town to talk about a ban on Osimhen from the National Team. This is not good at all.

The Nigeria’s football-governing body said it is currently occupied with how to resolve all matters around the senior national team and “be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.”

“This is not the time to spread falsehood and foul the public space the more.”



