Breaking : Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Invites Stakeholders, Set To Release Timetable For LGA Election

With the swearing in of 23 care taker committee Chairmen for all the Local Government areas of Rivers State by Governor Sim Fubara today.

It seems that all is set for the Rivers State Independent Election Commission to release a timetable for Local Government election in the State.

This postulation was rife because of a letter issued by the electoral body and obtained by CKNNews on Thursday

The letter dated 19th July 2024 and signed by chairman of the body invited various stakeholders in the State to a meeting scheduled for 1st July 2024 to chart a way forward towards organizing the controversial election

It will be recalled that the tenure of the former Chairmen lapsed on 17th July 2024 and efforts made by the Pro Wike's legislators to elongate their tenure by additional six months has been resisted by Governor Sim Fubara and his supporters

The Letter



